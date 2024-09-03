Athletics | The 33-year-old Olympic runner was the victim of her boyfriend’s horrific act – life-threatening injuries

Athletics|Rebecca Cheptegei, who ran the Paris Olympic marathon, is fighting for her life.

Ugandan endurance runner Rebecca Cheptegei33, suffered life-threatening burns when her Kenyan boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set her on fire, Reuters news agency reported, among others.

Cheptegei is in a critical condition in a hospital in Eldoret, Kenya. 75 percent of his body is covered in burns.

The local police chief told the media that Cheptegei’s boyfriend also suffered burns in the act. The police have started a criminal investigation.

Cheptegei lives and practices in Kenya. He finished 44th in the Paris Olympic Marathon last month.

Cheptegein the marathon record is 2:22:47. In his career, he has won, among other things, the Padua Marathon in 2022.

At the 2023 Budapest World Marathon, Cheptegei reached 14th place.