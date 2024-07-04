It really seems like that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is intended to recall the glories of Budokai Tenkaichi, for better or for worse: among the many positive characteristics that this brings, there are also some more dubious elements, and among these there seems to be the return of the stages in the style quick time event that they already do fans fear for the safety of the controllersconsidering the precedents.

I “clash“, or the clashes between super moves of the characters engaged in combat, will in fact also be proposed in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero as in the tradition of the old fighting game series of the same license: in these phases, to overcome the opponent in power, the execution of some maneuvers in rapid sequence is required.

These are real classic QTEs, in which we have to press buttons or rotate the sticks very quickly and notoriously also with a certain amount of haste, caught up in the fury of the clashes.