It really seems like that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is intended to recall the glories of Budokai Tenkaichi, for better or for worse: among the many positive characteristics that this brings, there are also some more dubious elements, and among these there seems to be the return of the stages in the style quick time event that they already do fans fear for the safety of the controllersconsidering the precedents.
I “clash“, or the clashes between super moves of the characters engaged in combat, will in fact also be proposed in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero as in the tradition of the old fighting game series of the same license: in these phases, to overcome the opponent in power, the execution of some maneuvers in rapid sequence is required.
These are real classic QTEs, in which we have to press buttons or rotate the sticks very quickly and notoriously also with a certain amount of haste, caught up in the fury of the clashes.
There seems to be an alternative to destroying the sticks
Big fans of Budokai Tenkaichi know how dangerous these maneuvers can be for controllers, even more so now considering the relative fragility of modern peripherals. With the increase in potential problems and even prices, we are starting to see some comments on the issue.
“THE DualSense cost like 70 bagsyou need to calm down,” one user wrote, “I’m going to lose every single fight I get into to save my controllers,” another said, responding to a post about X noting the return of the QTE dynamic.
To be honest, there is no precise confirmation of this, but some gameplay videos actually show such situations with the inputs to be executed, including the infamous furious rotation of the analog sticks.
Drifting Wave Coming Due to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero? Maybe Not Necessarily: The Selection of the “standard” control system it seems to avoid at least the rotation of the sticks, relying only on the quick pressing of the buttons, while the other maneuver is reserved for those who choose the “Classic” control setting.
