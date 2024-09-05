For the first time since 2003, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo are in the running for the Ballon d’Or. Yes, it’s been 21 years since we saw either the Argentine or the Portuguese among the best players of the year.
On Wednesday, the traditional magazine France Football announced the nominees for the best footballer of the 2023/24 season and a star born in Brazil and who plays for Real Madrid, reacted sarcastically to not seeing himself there.
How did he express himself? He shared a surprised emoji and a laughing one on his personal Instagram account, in a clear gesture of irony. But it didn’t end there. He made a collage with photographs of the achievements he achieved last season, including the League and Champions League with the Merengue, playing 51 games, scoring 17 goals and providing 9 assists.
Of course, the post quickly went viral. One of the first to come out in support was Neymar (who inherited the number 10 in Brazil from him), who dedicated a warm message to him on his personal account: “At least, top 5 in the world. Crack.”
• Hakan Çalhanoglu (Turkey, 30 years old, Inter Milan): 52 games, 17 goals, 3 assists
• Dani Carvajal (Spain, 32 years old, Real Madrid): 54 games, 7 goals, 7 assists
• Ruben Dias (Portugal, 27 years old, Manchester City): 54 games, 1 goal, 1 assist
• Artem Dovbik (Ukraine, 27 years old, SK Dnipro-1 / Girona / AS Roma): 54 games, 29 goals, 11 assists
• Phil Foden (England, 24 years old, Manchester City): 69 games, 28 goals, 12 assists
• Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, 28 years old, Bayer Leverkusen): 57 games, 12 goals, 20 assists
• Erling Haaland (Norway, 24 years old, Manchester City): 53 games, 45 goals, 5 assists
• Mats Hummels (Germany, 35 years old, Borussia Dortmund): 42 games, 4 goals, 1 assist
• Harry Kane (England, 31 years old, Bayern Munich): 59 games, 52 goals, 13 assists
• Toni Kroos (Germany, 34 years old, Real Madrid / Retired): 56 games, 1 goal, 12 assists
• Ademola Lookman (Nigeria, 26 years old, Atalanta Bergamasca): 61 games, 22 goals, 11 assists
• Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, 32 years old, Aston Villa): 62 games, 27 clean sheets
• Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, 27 years old, Inter Milan): 60 games, 35 goals, 4 assists
• Kylian Mbappé (France, 25 years old, Paris SG / Real Madrid): 62 games, 52 goals, 20 assists
• Martin Ödegaard (Norway, 25 years old, Arsenal): 56 games, 12 goals, 12 assists
• Dani Olmo (Spain, 26 years old, RB Leipzig / FC Barcelona): 33 games, 13 goals, 7 assists
• Cole Palmer (England, 22 years old, Manchester City / Chelsea): 57 games, 30 goals, 17 assists
• Declan Rice (England, 25 years old, Arsenal): 66 games, 7 goals, 10 assists
• Rodri (Spain, 28 years old, Manchester City): 63 games, 12 goals, 14 assists
• Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, 31 years old, Real Madrid): 62 games, 3 goals, 1 assist
• Bukayo Saka (England, 22 years old, Arsenal): 59 games, 21 goals, 16 assists
• William Saliba (France, 23 years old, Arsenal): 63 games, 2 goals, 1 assist
• Federico Valverde (Uruguay, 26 years old, Real Madrid): 67 games, 5 goals, 7 assists
• Vinícius Jr (Brazil, 24 years old, Real Madrid): 49 games, 26 goals, 12 assists
• Vitinha (Portugal, 24 years old, Paris SG): 57 games, 9 goals, 6 assists
• Nico Williams (Spain, 22 years old, Athletic Bilbao): 49 games, 11 goals, 22 assists
• Florian Wirtz (Germany, 21 years old, Bayer Leverkusen): 64 games, 21 goals, 21 assists
• Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, 31 years old, Bayer Leverkusen): 65 games, 5 goals, 3 assists
• Lamine Yamal (Spain, 17 years old, FC Barcelona): 65 matches, 10 goals, 14 assists
#Real #Madrids #Rodrygos #reaction #among #nominees #Ballon #dOr
Leave a Reply