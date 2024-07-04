Despicable Me 4 hits theaters, and one of the elements that most excites the public is the popcorn maker. That’s right, this collector’s item has become one of the most sought-after items by movie lovers. In this way, A unique way to obtain this item was revealed.

Through an official statement, Uber Eats revealed that all Uber One users had the opportunity to order the popcorn Despicable Me 4 without the need to go to the cinema. Unfortunately, This offer was only available on July 3rd.. Even if this has already passed, all those interested can get their popcorn in the available cinemas.

While the possibility of Uber Eats doing this again in the future is not ruled out at the moment, there is no official information at the moment. In this way, All those interested in getting the pigeon farm Despicable Me 4 They have to go directly to their nearest cinema and ask for it.

Now, this means that the problems of resale will be much bigger. We are talking about a legal way to get the popcorn before the release of the film, something that leaves many users without the possibility of achieving this goal during their visit to the cinema.. In this way, it is very likely that hoarders will have control of this market.

It remains to be seen whether Uber Eats plans to do something similar in the future.. In related topics, this is the pigeon house of Wolverine & Deadpool. Likewise, this is what the dovecote looks like Inside Out 2.

Author’s Note:

This is something that may look good at the moment, but in reality it only increases the hoarding supply available to those willing to pay a huge amount of money.

Via: Merca2.0