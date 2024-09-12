BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released a new trailer for DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZEROthis time dedicated to the characters of the GT series. Thanks to the trailer we can see the return of many characters in their GT form, giving them the opportunity to exploit the power of the Super Saiyan 4but also original characters like Baby Vegeta And Omega Shenron.

Before leaving you with the trailer, I remind you that the game will be available starting next October 11th. Enjoy!

DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO – GT Characters Trailer

New Trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO will also have characters from Dragon Ball GT in the roster! Join Goku, Trunks and Pan on their epic journey through the Universe where they will encounter many characters, until the epic final showdown against the Evil Dragons. This new trailer introduces several characters from Dragon Ball GT, including Vegeta (GT) in his Super Saiyan 4 form, Pan (GT), Uub (GT), Majuub (GT), Baby Vegeta (GT), Super Baby 1 (GT), Super Baby 2 (GT), Great Ape Baby (GT), Syn Shenron (GT), Omega Shenron (GT), Goku (GT) in his Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 3 and Super Saiyan 4 forms, and also Gogeta (GT) in his Super Saiyan 4 form. For the Italian trailer: https://youtu.be/RD6H5jQjPhI DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO will be available on October 11, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official website: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

X: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bandainamcoit

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe