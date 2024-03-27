With Godzilla and Kong – The New Empire a new season is inaugurated, or rather, a new era for our two cinema heroes. In recent decades they have undoubtedly conquered an indelible place in the collective imagination, growing a legend that was initially personal, then reaching the climax a few years ago with the great challenge Godzilla V Kong. Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures bring us back to the room with a great roar of destroyed buildings, monuments and bridges: let's find out which ones in this review of Godzilla and Kong – The New Empire.

Titans of two worlds

The world is aware of the presence of Godzilla and Kong, just as we have come to know about the underground Earth, literally a world beneath ours with its own climate, ecosystem and life of all sorts. There Monarc it is still the company that oversees both Kong and Godzilla, working closely with governments around the world, but remaining independent. In this scenario the two Titans divide the two worlds: Kong defends the world from below, Godzilla from above even if the radioactive lizard doesn't mind destroying monuments and bridges (yes, for the first time Rome won't emerge safe!).

Everything seems to be going well, except that Godzilla senses a new challenge coming, although I don't know what it is. The titan decides to set off and start devouring nuclear power plant cores to prepare for a very tough clash. Kong, for his part, will do the samealthough not via atomic energy but with the help of a small monkey (small compared to the size of our hero, who measures 90 meters, incidentally).

We won't go any further about the plot, as there will be a lot to discover at the cinema, and we don't intend to spoil the surprise for you by revealing who our heroes' opponent will be. Undoubtedly the plot of the film is, like the whole film, light and carefree: simple but no less fun.

Humans and monsters

If the undisputed protagonists of the film are the two titans, even the human co-protagonists are certainly no exception: we find Jia (Kaylee Hottle), the girl from Skull Island who has now become a teenager, lto Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), Jia's adoptive mother, and a new character, Trappers (Dan Stevens), an old university love of the doctor who is today a famous naturalist and expert on the flora and fauna of the underground world.

Trappershalfway between a Dr. Dolittle it's a Ace Ventura modern, teaches us to respect every form of life no matter how bizarre it may be, while demonstrating that knowledge and ingenuity allow even those who are “small” to overcome every challenge. Jia must find its place in the world, while the adoptive mother desperately tries to raise this little girl. On the one hand, Dr. Andrews she is very fragile like a motherwhile demonstrating a strong authority and sense of command as head of Monarc.

Complete the picture of human beings Bryan Tyree Henry in the role of blogger Bernie, already seen in the previous chapter, today eager for social redemption where he does not enjoy credibility. The human sector is “right” in this film, not taking anything away from the monstrous protagonists, but rather accompanying them towards the climax. The heroes of our race know how to “stay in their place” allowing us to empathizeand creating a parallel between the senseless power of the titans and the fragility of man in the face of so much power.

Team Up

As we know from the title, Godzilla and Kong – The new empirewill not see the two titans opposed, but rather allies against a new, or we could say… primordial, threat. The film is consistent with itselfrevealing itself to be light enough, with jokes strung together in well-chosen moments that do not ridicule the scene, but rather enhance it.

From the point of view of special effects, Warner And Legendary they spared no expense: every scene, every character and every three-dimensional element has its fair share of pixels, making what you see on the screen hyper-realistic. There is no doubt that the budget was allocated (as it should be) in that direction, and we can only be happy about this.

Unique “negative” note but it's really a subtlety, it's that in some scenes the size of the monsters “changes”: in some situations it seems that Godzilla is as tall as Kong while in others, the ape rides on the lizard as if it were nothing, even appearing “small” on the back of the crested titan. Subtleties that only the most attentive eye will notice.