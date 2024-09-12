On September 29th, the 25th anniversary of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaterthe acclaimed PlayStation 1 game that marked an entire generation. Although Activision has not yet revealed whether it has plans to celebrate this franchise in any way, Tony Hawk has all but confirmed that a new title in the series is on the way.

In an interview with Mythical Kitchen, Hawk mentioned that “something” to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary is on the wayWhile the extreme athlete couldn’t share details, he did reveal that it will be something that fans will love. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I’ve been talking to Activision again, we’re working on something. It will be something that fans will really appreciate.”

Let us remember that in 2020 we saw the launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, a collection of remakes of the first two titles in the series. In 2022, Hawk mentioned that there were already plans to make a sequel with the third and fourth installments in the franchiseHowever, the absorption of Vicarious Vision ruined these plans completely.

Now, These new statements would indicate that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, could be on the way. Likewise, a completely new installment is not ruled out. We can only wait for more information to become available, and considering that the 25th anniversary of the series will be celebrated at the end of the month, it is likely that it will only be a matter of days to have a clear answer. On related topics, for this reason there is no Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Likewise, here you can check out our gameplay of Tony Hawk’s Underground.

Author’s Note:

As a fan of Tony Hawk’s UndergroundI hope this subseries returns in some form. A remake would be awesome, a new installment would be even more appealing. No matter what Hawkman’s plans are, a new Tony Hawk game is always more than welcome.

Via: Mythical Kitchen