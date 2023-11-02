As part of the announcements of Dynit to the Lucca Comics & Games 2023the television series of DRAGON BALL And DRAGON BALL Z they are already available on Prime Video with the first seasons of episodes, visible at no further additional cost for all those who have an ad subscription Amazon Prime.

The episodes feature original Japanese audio as well as Italian dubbing broadcast on Italia 1, accompanied by the original Japanese theme songs. Dynit confirmed that even classic films will arrive on the streaming platform with the first Italian dubbing made for the home video version since then Dynamic Italy.

Source: Prime Video