How can you imagine the Murcia Gastronomic Region without that first beer in the bars of Estrella de Levante. And without the second beer, while the friends finish arriving. Without asking experts in the field for the most recommended covers of the edition. Without walking among acquaintances and strangers, without greeting left and right, trying to get the best bite possible, the most vicious wine and the most exquisite corner in which to delight. Without meeting again, in short, with the best of hospitality and regional gastronomy for another year.

The Calle de las Tapas, the most sought-after and crowded space at the fair, is also the usual meeting point for visitors to the Gastronomic Region of Murcia and the epicenter of the gastronomic proposals of the exhibitors, which this year have multiplied to offer a universe of possibilities even greater than in previous editions. In total, there are around fifty companies in the sector and institutions that will stop at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium annex from tomorrow until next Monday to present to the public an endless number of possibilities to have a great time.

Lovers of good wine have an appointment with wineries such as Juan Gil, Alceño and Luzón, among others.

Especially striking is the offer of restaurant companies, which practically doubles with new participants such as El Churra, Cosa Fina, Taúlla, La Cocina de Ángel G., Pepe Tomás and La Bodeguita de Javi. Of course, the gazpachos from Los Chispos will once again be a reason for pilgrimage for lovers of Altiplano gastronomy in what has become a classic of the culinary congress. But be careful, because this year there are more reasons than ever not to saturate the crop at the first opportunity. Because, around the corner, FBI Freak Burger’s burgers will be waiting; the Arabic delicacies of Al-Baraka and the exotic dishes of La Sufrida, El Pilón de la Negra, Axo Sushi and Maguro, among many other proposals.

Participants

Restaurants

– The Sparks – The Churra – The Pilón de la Negra – Great Rhine – La Bodeguita de Javi – Al Baraka – Rosarito – FBI Freak Burger – Pepe Tomas – Fine Thing – Maguro – Antipodes – Taúlla – Fizz Gastrobar – Ángel G’s Kitchen. – The company – The Suffering – Willy Crunch Food – 6 Senses – Axo Sushi – Mcanudos Grill – La Fábrica Brew Pub

Wineries

– Juan Gil – Luzón Wineries – Sierra Norte – Cuckoo’s Nest – Juana La Loca Wine – Alceno – Medieval Wineries – Canovas Wine

Exhibitors

– Panasa – Makro – Murcia City Council – Cartagena City Council – Las Torres de Cotillas City Council – Molina de Segura City Council – Anderson (Oyster Boat) – Becotex Uniforms – Jecomur – Escámez Sánchez Brothers – Ben-Hur Mediterranean Spice Shops – Claumi – Caritas – Laire Events – Association of Friends of the Sailor – The Plum

Drinks

– Star of Levante – Martínez sparkling wines – Arlorén Distilleries – Schweppes

Coffee

– Salzillo Tea & Coffee and Asian José Díaz

Among the exhibitors where you can find other typical snacks is that of the Association of Friends of the Marinera – it is obvious to detail their proposal – and that of public institutions such as the town councils of Murcia, Cartagena, Molina de Segura and Las Torres de Cotillas, which will offer some of the typical dishes of the corresponding municipality. Of course, Panasa and Makro – official suppliers of the congress together with La Finca Jiménez Barbero – will also have their own exhibitors where you can meet again these essential travel companions for the regional hospitality industry.

Blas Cerón and David Láinez will offer a joint tasting on Monday for the first time at the gastronomic fair

To accompany the meal, and after drinking some cold Estrella de Levante, there is always the option of trying some (good) wine from the Region of Murcia. And here the spotlight goes to the creations of Juan Gil, Alceño and Luzón, fixtures at the culinary congress, joined this year by wineries such as Sierra Norte and Nido de Cuco, in addition to the wines of Juana La Loca and Cánovas Wine. For non-conformists, Espumosos Martínez and Destilerías Arlorén have some tricks up their sleeve. As a novelty, this year the exhibitors are debuting custom designs, which will favor the relationship between companies and customers and the movement of ‘gastrolovers’ along Calle de las Tapas.

The restaurant offering shines even brighter this year with the participation of Taúlla, El Churra and Cosa Fina

More terrace



To continue with the roadmap established in the four days of the Murcia Gastronomic Region, and not let yourself be overcome by the after-dinner drowsiness, what better than a good coffee ‘made in Salzillo’. And, if the body asks for a typical Cartagena Asian, José Díaz is once again at the forefront to satisfy the demand. The coffee, as well as the drinks and ‘premium’ cocktails, marks a recognizable starting signal to enjoy the terrace, which this year changes its location to expand the available outdoor space to up to a thousand square meters.

The terrace, of one thousand square meters, once again has DJ programming from Friday to Monday

And, where there is a terrace, coffee and drinks, there has to be music. If it’s live, the better. Thus, this year the DJ programming returns to the terrace of the fair to showcase the most delicious afternoon. Thus, ME DJ will be in charge of taking the musical command of the fair on Friday, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. On Saturday it will be the turn of Madbel DJ Set, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and on Sunday it will be Anfri DJ who will take the booth, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. On Monday, those in charge of setting the pace for the closing of the fair will be Mrs. Afternoon, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

From Santoña anchovies to the best-selling bluefin tuna in the world Region of Murcia Gastronomic is, above all, the art of enjoying. But this main dish would not be understood without the other pillar of the menu that is served these days at the culinary congress par excellence in the Spanish Southeast: learning. A carousel of lessons between courses that takes place in the always in-demand workshops, which in this edition once again offer a wide range of possibilities for those attending this twelfth edition of the fair. Of course, wine tastings once again have a prominent place in the workshop programming. Thus, Pedro Martínez (Nariz de Oro 2001) will carry out a tasting of the De Nariz wines on Friday, a day also reserved for the Bullas DOP wines, in addition to Monday. On Saturday the Jumilla DOP comes into action, and also the ‘Around the World’ that Joan Belda will propose through his selected wines. Another of the most anticipated tastings will be the one carried out by Blas Cerón (Maza y Cerón) and David Láinez (La Bien Pagá), which marks the first time that these two sommelier geniuses participate in a joint tasting in the Region of Gastronomic Murcia. But the wines are just the appetizer of a program full of activities. Workshops that range from a ‘showcooking’ so that any layman can become a hamburger professional, to cheese tastings from the Region, to a sushi-making master class taught by one of the most popular ‘Japanese’ in recent years: Baru. Fish will be another of the fundamental ingredients on the workshop menu. And with two products of the stature of Santoña anchovies, of recognized international fame, and bluefin tuna from the Cartagena company Ricardo Fuentes, which is the world leader in the marketing of this delicacy, the authentic king of the seas.

Of course, the Calle de las Tapas -and its side streets- is not exclusive territory for adults. The little ones also have their own activity agenda – and rest agenda for parents – with a new edition of Minigourmet and the Playroom service. To enjoy.