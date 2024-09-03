Dragon Ball Daima is one of the most anticipated anime of 2024. Being considered the last work that Akira Toriyama worked on, there are many expectations behind this production. In this way, many can’t wait to know the release date of the next adventure of Goku and company. Fortunately, We already know exactly when it is that Dragon Ball Daima will be released.

Through the official Dragon Ball Twitter account, it has been confirmed that the first chapter of Dragon Ball Daima It will premiere on October 11 at 11:40 PM (Japan local time). Along with this, it has been revealed that a special event will be held in Japan on October 6th where the public will have the opportunity to attend a preview demonstration.

Along with this, it has been revealed that The first chapter of the anime will have 10 extra minutes of contentso we’ll be able to enjoy more of Goku and company than usual. Unfortunately, at the moment there isn’t much information about the international premiere of this anime. However, it’s very likely that Crunchyroll will be in charge of bringing Akira Toriyama’s latest work to the hands of all fans around the world.

Remember, Dragon Ball Daima It will be released on October 11, 2024. Following this, a new episode will arrive on Fuji Television every week. Although the number of episodes we will see is unknown at the moment, it will surely be a fairly long production, and will have a schedule similar to that of seasonal anime. In related topics, fan creates Dragon Ball animated film. Similarly, here you can see the new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

There is a lot of interest in this anime. Dragon Ball Daima Not only is it positioned as a classic adventure for Goku and company, but being the last work that Akira Toriyama worked on, many want to know how this anime will perform in today’s industry.

Via: Comic book