The municipal group of Vox in it Teruel City Council has presented a total of 12 amendments to the city’s draft budget for 2025. The initiatives contemplated in these proposals add up to an economic amount of 439,000 euros.

The initiatives included in these amendments include different actions. Of note, for example, is the one intended for widening of the section of irrigation canal on the Villaspesa roadwhich would go from 57,872 euros to 100,000 euros.

In addition, Vox also advocates increasing the allocation of 16,000 euros initially planned in the draft budget for the suicide prevention up to 30,000 euros.

Other amendments are intended to improve the transportation bonus for retireesincreasing the initial amount of 50,000 euros to 130,000 euros. An amount that the municipal group considers would make it easier to create a bonus of 20 euros per year with unlimited trips for retirees over 65 years of age.

He home supply of drinking water It is also part of the amendments presented. In this case, it is proposed to incorporate a financial allocation of 20,000 euros to carry out a complementary analysis in drinking tap wateras well as the installation of ultraviolet lamps or another solution necessary in the Teruel water treatment plant to eliminate Giardia lambia parasites from tap water and prevent gastroenteritis due to bacteria.

The creation of a youth leisure program between 14 and 17 years old and the information and tourism promotion for the European Heritage Days They make up other amendments for which it is proposed to allocate 40,000 euros and 20,000 euros, respectively.

Vox proposes leave the allocation of 240,000 euros for development cooperation to zero euros considering that “it is not a municipal competence and most of its activities are lost in salaries and structure that never reaches third countries.”

Finally, the municipal group proposes eliminating the 100,000 euros of maintenance space for cats and nearly 20,000 euros of what they have described as “superfluous spending” in equality.

Other proposals are the elimination of 4,000 euros to assist refugeesadvocating to allocate this amount to 50% for prevention and integration and children in social exclusion.