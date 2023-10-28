Dragon Ball it is a practically immortal work, which still enjoys great success despite almost forty years having passed since its debut in the Land of the Rising Sun. This is also thanks to the new animated series and video games made by Bandai Namco, which keep the flame of passion alive. To pass the time that separates us from the new animated series Dragon Ball Daima and the fighting game Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4, let’s see the Bunny Bulma cosplay made by Italian soryu_geggy_cosplay.

No big introductions are needed for Bulma, given that she is one of the central characters of Akira Toriyama’s work and in general one of the best known in the anime and manga scene. The bunny costume version was only seen briefly in the anime and yet it entered the common imagination and became a classic for fans, which today we see revived by soryu_geggy_cosplay through a simple but certainly high-impact cosplay.