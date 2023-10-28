Nina Khrushcheva spoke about a nuclear threat that is more real than in the Cuban missile crisis

Today the nuclear threat is more real than during the Cuban missile crisis. This was stated by the granddaughter of the General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Nikita Khrushchev, professor of international relations at the New School in New York, Nina Khrushcheva. Her words leads “Gazeta.ru”.

According to the researcher, attitudes towards nuclear weapons have changed greatly since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 – now more and more politicians are openly discussing the possibility of using this type of weapon.

“In those years, it was still a new weapon. And there were many witnesses to its terrible “testing” in 1945 in Japan – the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki plunged the world into horror. In 1962, neither Khrushchev nor [35-й президент США Джон] Kennedy never intended to use nuclear weapons,” she said.

Khrushcheva emphasized that the possibility of a nuclear war is considered by both politicians and their voters as part of a television show.

On October 18, the United States carried out an underground explosion at a nuclear test site in Nevada. On the same day, the State Duma adopted a law revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. On October 25, the withdrawal of ratification was approved by the Federation Council.

The Caribbean Missile Crisis is a military and political confrontation between the USSR and the USA, which began with Washington’s deployment of nuclear missiles in Turkey and resulted in the retaliatory deployment of nuclear missiles in Cuba. It is believed that the confrontation could result in a full-scale nuclear war at any moment.