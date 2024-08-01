Well, now BioWare – who recently concluded the San Diego Comic Con – has revealed that in August will announce the release date, as well as other details related to the video game.

The rest of 2024 is packed with releases and one of them is the long-awaited action RPG Dragon Age The Veilguard . BioWare’s work has been shown in various details, but not everything has been revealed yet. For example, we do not know what the exact exit date apart from a generic end of 2024.

BioWare’s Words on Dragon Age The Veilguard

The American team spoke about their experience at San Diego Comic Con and concluded by saying: “The full panel footage will be available in a couple of weeks, so for now, enjoy these photos of our favorite SDCC moments! We’ll have much more to share next month, including a new roadmap, more game snippets, and the official release date (!), so don’t forget to follow our BioWare and Dragon Age social channels.”

BioWare Members at SDCC

As you have read, in addition to the release date there will be a chance to see something new from the game, let’s assume a new trailer or at least some images that will show something new. Furthermore, there will be talk about the content schedule planned for Dragon Age The Veilguard after release. We’ll have to see how the game will be supported, perhaps with new modes or content, in addition to the usual updates to fix bugs and glitches.

We also note that one of the voice actors for Rook from Dragon Age: The Veilguard was “terrified and excited” about the role.