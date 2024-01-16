Two other people were injured; Video released by the Fire Department shows a passenger vehicle crushed between trucks
An accident on Via Dutra involving two trucks and 1 car left 3 dead and 2 injured on Monday night (15 January 2023). The crash happened during a traffic jam at kilometer 229, in Vila Maria, North Zone of São Paulo, towards Rio de Janeiro.
According to the Fire Department, at around 10:30 pm, one of the trucks hit the back of the other, crushing the passenger car with 5 people between them.
The victims are an 8-year-old boy, a 17-year-old teenager and a 60-year-old man. The injured, a man and a woman aged 40 and 35, respectively, are in stable condition.
Watch a video of the rescue released by the Fire Department. In the images, you can see the car trapped between the trucks.
10:30 pm Truck x trailer x car at Rod Presidente Dutra, 230 (direction RJ), VL Maria, 3 deaths (found by the USA doctor), victims: 17 years old, a child 8 years old, an elderly person, 8 vehicles in attendance and CCR; I'm waiting for information about the location..#193R pic.twitter.com/9l1QoW6Ru0
— PMESP Fire Department (@BombeirosPMESP) January 16, 2024
#Accident #Dutra #highway #leaves #people #dead
Leave a Reply