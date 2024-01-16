Two other people were injured; Video released by the Fire Department shows a passenger vehicle crushed between trucks

An accident on Via Dutra involving two trucks and 1 car left 3 dead and 2 injured on Monday night (15 January 2023). The crash happened during a traffic jam at kilometer 229, in Vila Maria, North Zone of São Paulo, towards Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Fire Department, at around 10:30 pm, one of the trucks hit the back of the other, crushing the passenger car with 5 people between them.

The victims are an 8-year-old boy, a 17-year-old teenager and a 60-year-old man. The injured, a man and a woman aged 40 and 35, respectively, are in stable condition.

Watch a video of the rescue released by the Fire Department. In the images, you can see the car trapped between the trucks.