And in the beginning was the Honda HP-X. The Japanese brand takes a journey into its past, bringing the HP-X concept car back to its former glory and into the spotlight, a prototype that debuted at the Turin Motor Show in 1984 and which will relive its former glory after a careful restoration at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week.

A unique model

The Honda Pininfarina eXperimental was designed by Pininfarina, with the Cambiano workshops taking care of its restoration. This prototype was 4,160 mm long, 1,780 mm wide and 1,110 mm tall with a distinctive wedge shape, and with its lines and form it inspired the future Honda NSX production car. This restored car will be displayed in the Wedge-Shaped Concept and Prototype class at the 73rd annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, August 18, 2024. Designed and developed in Japan, the first-generation NSX embodied many of the ideas and innovations first explored in the HP-X, firmly cementing the concept’s place in automotive history. “The Honda HP-X was the star of the 1984 Turin Motor Show, showcasing cutting-edge engineering excellence and design, with extreme wedge-shaped styling that continued to inspire future generations of automotive designers and engineers.”says Dave Marek, Acura design executive and honorary judge of the Concorso. “The forward-thinking HP-X has had an undeniable impact on the industry, highlighting our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in automotive design.”

A unique design for this Honda concept car

The HP-X used advanced aerodynamics including ground effect and innovative cooling solutions for its mid-mounted 2.0-litre DOHC 24-valve V6 engine, based on a Honda F2 racing engine. The futuristic concept has no doors, instead featuring a removable one-piece fighter jet-style Perspex canopy. The rear of the canopy extends to form a fairing with two main functions: to improve the model’s aerodynamics and to act as a driver-controlled air brake. The HP-X also explored the cutting-edge use of alternative materials including honeycomb panels, carbon fibre and Kevlar to reduce weight and improve performance.

The interior of the concept

The HP-X’s interior explored new levels of comfort, ergonomics and functionality through extensive design research. A Honda-developed “electronic driver support system” featured advanced features including real-time telemetry, GPS and even road condition warnings via “special sonar” – technologies that are common today.

Pininfarina and the ability to look far ahead

“The Honda HP-X is the ideal example of Pininfarina’s unique ability to present innovative ideas through concept cars that dictate future trends”explains Felix Kilbertus, Chief Creative Officer of Pininfarina. “At Pininfarina, we are committed to infusing our values ​​of design excellence into every project, ensuring that the essence of the brand we work with remains intact, looking confidently to the future. The HP-X never entered production as such, but its influence on subsequent Honda models and the automotive landscape more generally is undeniable. It stands as a testament to the innovative spirit of both Honda and Pininfarina, inspiring future developments in the automotive sector.”