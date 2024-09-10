Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available from October and will include a completely new feature for the series, although it is now a classic element of many AAA video games: a photo mode which will allow you to take beautiful photographs and share your creations online.
Furthermore, all of this was inspired by Mass Effectexplain the authors of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and more precisely from 2021’s Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition, which includes the exact same feature. Director Corinne Busche credits Mass Effect: Legendary Edition producer Brenon Holmes for implementing the photo mode in The Veilguard.
Busche explains that Holmes has done a lot for the realization and support of the photo mode and all its functions.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Photo Mode Details
Dragon Age: The Veilguard will include various functions within photo mode:
- Camera, tilt, focal length and lens distortion free-roaming
- Depth of field
- Auto focus
- Distance
- F-Stop, which allows you to control the lighting
- Vignette mode, which darkens the edge of the screen and gives a more cinematic look
- Bloom Management
- Saturation, brightness and contrast
- The ability to hide the player, party, enemies or NPCs
Of course, photo modes are a plus for creative users as well as game authors, since users are basically sharing their creations and advertising the game. Tell us, what do you think? of this feature in Dragon Age: The Veilguard? Will you be using it?
We also remind you that the progression system of Dragon Age: The Veilguard was presented with videos and details.
