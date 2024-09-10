Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available from October and will include a completely new feature for the series, although it is now a classic element of many AAA video games: a photo mode which will allow you to take beautiful photographs and share your creations online.

Furthermore, all of this was inspired by Mass Effectexplain the authors of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and more precisely from 2021’s Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition, which includes the exact same feature. Director Corinne Busche credits Mass Effect: Legendary Edition producer Brenon Holmes for implementing the photo mode in The Veilguard.

Busche explains that Holmes has done a lot for the realization and support of the photo mode and all its functions.