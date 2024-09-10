From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/09/2024 – 14:43

The images of the answer cards for the National Unified Public Exam (CPNU) were released on the morning of Tuesday, the 10th, to the almost one million candidates who took the exams. The card can be accessed in the candidate area, the same page where the registration for the exam was made.

+ Practical test, oral test and online assessment: see the changes in the Public Tender Law

On the day of the tests, candidates had to mark on the card the type of test they were taking.

The final grades for the objective tests and the preliminary grade for the essay will be released on October 8th, with two days for requests to review the essay grades (October 8th and 9th).

Also on October 8th, there will be a call for submission of titles, via the internet (via upload).

The final selection result is expected to be announced on November 21, and the stage of calling for appointments and training courses will begin in January 2025.

See the schedule for the Unified National Public Competition

08/10 – Publication of the final grades of the objective tests and the preliminary grade of the discursive test

8 and 9/10 – Submission of any requests for review of the discursive grades

8/10 – Call for submission of titles (via upload)

9 and 10/10 – Submission of titles

17/10 – Announcement of the results of requests for review of the written test grades

10/17 – Call for the procedure to verify the declared condition to compete for vacancies reserved for black candidates, the declared condition to compete for vacancies reserved for indigenous candidates (exclusively for Funai positions)

17 to 25/10 – Deadline for medical examination (biopsychosocial assessment) of candidates who declare themselves to have a disability, to verify whether they are in fact people with disabilities

2 and 3/11 – Procedure for verifying the declared condition to compete for vacancies reserved for black candidates.

2 and 3/11 – Procedure for confirming the declared condition to compete for vacancies reserved for indigenous candidates

4/11 – Preliminary result of the title evaluation.

4 and 5/11 – Deadline for filing any appeals regarding the preliminary result of the title evaluation.

11/13 – Publication of the preliminary results of the assessment of the veracity of the self-declaration provided by candidates competing for vacancies reserved for black and indigenous people and the biopsychosocial assessment of candidates who declare themselves to have a disability

13 and 14/11 – Deadline for filing any appeals regarding the preliminary results of the assessment of the veracity of the self-declaration provided by candidates competing for vacancies reserved for black and indigenous people and the biopsychosocial assessment of candidates who declare themselves to have a disability

19/11 – Announcement of the results of the requests for review of the bond ratings

21/11 – Final results expected to be released