At 3:30 hoursofcentral Mexicothe Governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezamareported that the Hurricane Beryl was already off the coast of his condition, and it was predicted that between 4:00 and 6:00 a.m. It would impacting in Tulum.

“Hurricane Beryl Update, Category 2! Everything Quintana Roo remains on Red Alertthe phase of Maximum DangerHurricane Beryl is off our coast. It is forecast to impact between 04:00 and 06:00 hours like a hurricane of Category 2 in Tulumvery close to the municipality of Solidaridad, including the Island of Cozumel!” he wrote on social media.

“ANDHurricane Beryl now how Category 2 On the Saffir-Simpson scale, it is located 45 km south of Cozumel, 65 km east of Tulum and 120 km south of Cancun. It has maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h, gusts of 215 km/h and is moving west-northwest at 24 km/h,” he added.

He also said that the cloud bands of “Beryl” will cause torrential rains (150 to 250 mm), electrical discharges, waves of 6 to 8 meters high, storm surges of 3 to 5 meters high and possible formation of waterspouts on the coasts.

SMN Notice

On its website, the National Meteorological Service of Conagua, at 3:15 a.m. central Mexico time, reported that the current situation of “Beryl” was that this hurricane, “now a Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, is increasingly closer to the coasts of Quintana Roo.”

“It is forecast to impact between 04:00 and 06:00 hours as a category 2 hurricane in Tulum, very close to the municipality of Solidaridad, including the Island of Cozumel, Q. Roo. Beryl’s cloud bands will cause intense to torrential rains, strong winds, storm surge and high waves in the Yucatan Peninsula,” the SMN added.