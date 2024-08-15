Dragon Age: The Veilguard has an official release dateannounced by Electronic Arts with the new trailer that you can see below: the game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting October 31.
In conjunction with the reveal of the date Reservations have also opened of the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition of The Veilguard, which guarantee the obtaining of some exclusive in-game items with which to customize your experience in this new chapter.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard will put us in control of Rook, a character that we will be able to create from scratch through an editor and who will have to work to become the leader that Thedas needs, the only one capable of assembling a team of warriors capable of saving the kingdom.
In addition to Rook, during the game’s campaign we will have the opportunity to meet seven brilliant supporting actors (Bellara, Davrin, Emmrich, Harding, Lucanis, Neve and Taash), each coming from a different legendary faction of the Dragon Age world, with unique backgrounds and abilities.
A surprise in the middle
As you probably know, the release date of Dragon Age: The Veilguard was revealed early due to an error by Electronic Arts, which she let slip a short advertising video which reported the launch day.
This incident does not, however, detract from the great enthusiasm surrounding the project. “Having worked on Dragon Age for over fifteen years, I know how impatient our community is and excited, and I’m equally excited to announce that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available on October 31st,” said creative director John Epler.
“We wanted to give you the opportunity to express yourself. and to do so in a world full of adventure and danger. So whether you’re a Warrior, Rogue, or Mage, we can’t wait for you to gear up, gather your party, and set out on another thrilling adventure in Thedas this Halloween.”
The Veilguard will put characters firsttrying to give us a narrative component of great depth and a fantasy world that invites us to explore it and discover its many secrets, as we discover new places and interact with new interlocutors.
Reprising the classic Dragon Age style, we will be given the opportunity to determine with our choices how the events of the story will unfold and the path that the various relationships between the protagonists will take.
