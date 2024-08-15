Dragon Age: The Veilguard has an official release dateannounced by Electronic Arts with the new trailer that you can see below: the game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting October 31.

In conjunction with the reveal of the date Reservations have also opened of the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition of The Veilguard, which guarantee the obtaining of some exclusive in-game items with which to customize your experience in this new chapter.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will put us in control of Rook, a character that we will be able to create from scratch through an editor and who will have to work to become the leader that Thedas needs, the only one capable of assembling a team of warriors capable of saving the kingdom.

In addition to Rook, during the game’s campaign we will have the opportunity to meet seven brilliant supporting actors (Bellara, Davrin, Emmrich, Harding, Lucanis, Neve and Taash), each coming from a different legendary faction of the Dragon Age world, with unique backgrounds and abilities.