The Top 5 of the best restaurants in Madrid according to the most prestigious chefs in Spain

Madrid is one of the Great gastronomic capitals of the world, with proposals for all tastes and pockets. But if there is someone who really knows where to eat well in the city, they are the chefs themselves.

The renewed Palace in Madrid is committed to gastronomy with two new gastronomic concepts

Thanks to Kino Jeréz, the Gastronomic journalist known in Tiktok as The Gastro Chico de Madridwe have discovered what are the restaurants that most frequent the most reputed chefs in the country.

From food houses with decades of history to product temples, these are the infallible bets of experts.

1. Sacha and 2. Paco Roncero, Chicote’s essentials

For Alberto Chicotethere is two restaurants that visit frequently And of those who never get tired: Sacha and Paco Roncero Restaurant. “They are two very different places, but the ones that I visit most after the year. I don’t get tired of visiting them because they are cinema, they cook and are such a good people … ”

Sacha, the iconic bistrot of Juan Hurtado de Mendoza Streetit is a shelter of Author kitchen with food house soulwhere the mythical Hormaechea continues to conquer palates with lifelong dishes such as vague tortilla or calluses.

At the far end, Paco Roncero Restaurantwith Two Michelin starsit is an ode to the creative haute cuisine, with tasting menus that raise the product to its maximum expression.

3. Alabaster, one of the jewels of Madrid

We all agree that traveling is one of the wonders of the 21st century. However, this time there is no need to go to Galicia to enjoy the best kitchen. This is ensured by Pedro Muñagorri, by Lafayette, who mentions without hesitation to Alabaster as one of its favorite restaurants. “It is a magnificent product Galician” where Óscar Marcos, sommelier at the head of the restaurantadvise with your knowledge about wines and convert the experience Alabaster In something unforgettable.

Located near the retirement -in Montalbán street, 9-, Alabaster is one of those restaurants where raw material and good hand in kitchen They are the great protagonists. In a cozy space, with classical and impeccable hospitality service, each staff member fulfills their function perfectly. A place where you will feel at home, testing dishes that you had ever imagined.

Your letter is full of seafood, fish and stews that know north. Besides, Meat is another of its strengthsand if you visit Alabaster You should not miss your wonderful Steak Tartar or its blonde cow rib glazed at low temperature.

And, if they ask me, I will say that no one must leave there without trying their roasted meringue with lemon creaman explosion of textures that combines citrus and sweetly in equal parts about a bed of what – it would be what childhood knows the day of the Magi.

4. Guo Rong, Felipe Bao’s secret in Usera

When it comes to Asian foodthere is a name that stands out in Madrid: Felipe Bao. The chef, specialized in high -level Chinese gastronomy by the kitchens of China Crownhas revealed his great secret in the city, a restaurant in Usera that for him is A direct trip to its Asian roots. “The hardest thing is that I don’t even know the name, but I always go for its traditional Chinese food and I remember much the true flavors of my people,” I acknowledged before the Kino cameras.

It’s about Guo Ronga place that does not appear in many guides, but which is a Authentic reference among Chinese cuisine lovers traditional. There are no dishes adapted to the western palate, but recipes faithful To traditionwith intense flavors and elaborations that They transport China with each bite.

5. Saddle, the ode to gastronomic classicism

For chef Miguel Carretero, one of the most impressive restaurants in Madrid is Saddle. “He emphasizes the classicism of the service and Good gastronomy”

With a Michelin star and a timeless elegance, Saddle recovers the essence of the great restaurants of yesteryear, where the impeccable service and details matter as much as the kitchen. Their dishes reinterpret the Tradition with a refined and contemporary approachmaking it one of the safe bets for those who are looking for a Fissurless gastronomic experience.

Treaty about the gastronomic essence of Madrid and Malasaña: something more intangible than a chickpea



A gastronomic tour with quality seal

If there is something that unites all these restaurants, it is excellence. From the sophistication of Saddle to the homemade cuisine of Sacha, through Alabaster’s Galician essence or the authentic flavors of Guo Rong, these five restaurants are proof that Madrid remains an essential destination for lovers of the good table. And if they are the favorites of the most prestigious chefs in the country, it will be for something.