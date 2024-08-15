LThe Colombian women’s team came close to glory against Spain, the world champion, but failed at the end of the match. Although it sealed her best performance at the Olympic Games, reaching the quarter-finals and earning a diploma in Paris 2024, what happened in that match left the feeling that she could have gone further.

The team coached by Angelo Marsiglia advanced from the group stage as one of the best third-placed teams. They lost two matches (3-2 against France and 1-0 against Canada) and won one (2-0 against New Zealand).

Then, in the quarter-finals, Spain was on the ropes: they were winning 2-0, with goals from Mayra Ramírez and Leicy Santos. But the team ended up trapped in their own half and the world champions equalised the match, with goals from Jenni Hermoso and Irene Paredes, the latter in the seventh minute of injury time.

Catalina Usme and Liana Salazar missed their penalty attempts and Spain reached the semi-finals, where they lost to Brazil. They then lost to Germany in the bronze medal match.

After what happened, Marsiglia was showered with criticism. One of them, even recurring since before the Games, was the systematic neglect of Yoreli Rincon, One of the historic figures of the national team and having a very good moment at Atlético Nacional, Yoreli has just been transferred to Palmeiras.

Rincón, who before the Olympics was the second all-time scorer for the national team (she has 14 and was surpassed in Paris 2024 by Leicy Santos) has not been called up since the 2018 Copa América, in which Colombia failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France. And since then there has been the shadow of an alleged veto for having claimed the prizes when Atlético Huila won the Copa Libertadores.

That veto has been systematically denied by the directors of the Colombian Football Federation and by the two coaches that the women’s team has had since then, Nelson Abadía and Marsiglia, who gave an interview on Wednesday to Super Combo del Deporte, from RCN.

This was Angelo Marsiglia’s reason for not taking Yoreli Rincón

Marsiglia explained why he did not consider Yoreli Rincón for the Olympic Games. “I am not unaware that Yoreli Rincón is a great player, but I had a short preparation time, and I preferred to take the ones I already knew,” said the technician.

The curious thing about this is that this women’s team has played the most preparation matches in its history for a tournament. Since the end of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where it reached the quarter-finals, Colombia has played 13 matches in one year, including the four in the W Gold Cup.

During these meetings, Marsiglia tested 35 players, of whom she took 18 to Paris 2024.

