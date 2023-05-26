Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Apparently, the Greens’ Economics Minister Robert Habeck is planning another heating law. He wants to collect details about the heating behavior of the Germans.

Munich – The debates about the heating law by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) do not stop. Now he has even accused the coalition partner FDP of “breach of word”. Apparently, the Green Minister is already planning another heating law that should spark new discussions. The draft for this comprises 89 pages and probably bears the name “Law for heat planning and for the decarbonization of heat networks”, like that Picture– Newspaper reports.

Habeck is planning a new heating law: he is asking for all the details from the municipalities

Accordingly, Habeck makes demands on the federal states and municipalities. They should determine, for example, “building-specific annual final energy consumption of the last three years in kilowatt hours per year”. For the owners and tenants in the relevant buildings, this means that they must report their energy consumption over the last three years to the relevant authorities.

No reason to be happy: According to a recent survey, Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck is one of the least popular ministers in the traffic light cabinet. © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

Habeck also demands further details on the heating behavior. According to the minister’s wishes, the municipalities should determine how the respective buildings are heated and when these heating systems were put into operation. However, that is not the end of the matter. The minister wants more “information about the building” like that Picture reports: This includes details such as location, year of construction, use and whether the building is protected.

These are the ministers of the traffic light coalition View photo gallery

Habeck Ministry presents new draft: Penalty of up to one million euros possible

This would entail a great deal of work for the municipalities. Aim of the project: The creation of an “stock analysis”, if necessary and possible also the tapping of data from building registers, land registers or energy certificates. The minister is therefore probably planning a screening down to the smallest detail and wants to Picture-According to information, all buildings in Germany will be heated without oil and gas by 2045.

Large cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants must submit energy plans by the end of 2026 on how this can be achieved. Smaller towns and counties have until 2028 to do so. If Habeck’s ideas for the submission of heating plans are not met, the municipalities face fines of up to 100,000 euros. According to the plans, if oil or gas is still used for heating after 2045, the fine will be much heavier: there is talk of a fine of up to one million euros. (bb)