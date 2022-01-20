Pediatrician and TV presenter Yevgeny Komarovsky warned parents about the dangers of vegetarianism for children. On the air of the program “Ask Komarovsky” on the TV channel “Ukraine” he said that if parents want to instill a meat-free diet in their child, they should consult a doctor regularly to help make vegetarianism safe.

“Vegetarianism, if it is the choice of parents, is very doubtful, because the child is not born for vegetarianism,” said Dr. Komarovsky. According to him, in this case, parents should consult a doctor who will check the level of hemoglobin, ferritin and iron stores in the body. As the doctor clarified, the specialist should also know how to help the child make up for what he will miss in the absence of meat.

The TV presenter noted that the medical support of vegetarianism is very important. “All over the world, doctors are specially taught how to a person (vegetarian – approx. “Tapes.ru”) help. There are even special shops and pharmacies for vegetarians, where people specifically do this, because there are many vegetarians all over the world, ”the doctor added.

Komarovsky also stressed that if a child does not like to eat meat, but he does not have any health problems, then he gets everything he needs from other products. These include dairy products, eggs and fish. The doctor urged not to put pressure on the child and let him eat the food that he likes. At the same time, Komarovsky recommended not to neglect culinary tricks. “After all, if your child eats meat broth first. There is no meat, but this meat broth has a sufficient amount of animal-derived amino acids. And then small meatballs will appear in this broth, ”the doctor suggested.

Earlier, Evgeny Komarovsky dispelled a popular myth related to the prevention of flat feet in young children. According to him, walking a child around the apartment with or without shoes does not affect the change in the shape of the foot. In order to prevent the appearance of flat feet, the doctor recommended that children run and jump more. Komarovsky said that the movement of the legs is the prevention of this condition.