Hundreds of people spend a placid winter in the sun in the Protected Landscape of Cuatro Calas, in Águilas. They are the occupants of dozens of motorhomes parked on the beaches of La Higuerica, La Carolina and Los Cocedores, vehicles that occupy practically the entire parking area of ​​this natural space on the border with the province of Almería, classified as a Site of Community Importance ( SCI) and that is part of the Natura 2000 Network.

The motorhomes block the passage through several trails and some campers dry their clothes by hanging them on the protected vegetation or hanging them from the signs, as THE TRUTH has been able to verify.

Consulted by this newspaper, the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environment assured yesterday that environmental agents inspected the protected area and that they verified that all the motorhomes were parked “within the delimited area.”

The Águilas City Council, for its part, reports that motorhomes cannot be fined if they are simply parked. The Coastal Law is ambiguous with respect to the occupation of public space by these vehicles, although it does not allow overnight stays in the event that elements such as awnings stand out.