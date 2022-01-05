The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said in a statement that the projectile was fired from the eastern coast of the peninsula toward the sea, without giving further details immediately.

In 2021, North Korea announced that it had conducted a series of successful missile tests, including launching a “new type” of ballistic missile from a submarine, a long-range cruise missile, and a hypersonic missile from a train.

This new missile test comes at a time when North Korea did not respond to the invitation made by the United States to hold talks between the two countries.

During an important meeting of North Korea’s ruling party last week, leader Kim Jong-un pledged to continue building the military capabilities of his country, which is under severe international sanctions.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has repeatedly announced its willingness to meet with North Korean officials anywhere, anytime, and without preconditions, as part of efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, but Pyongyang has refused.

Pyongyang is subject to international sanctions against the backdrop of its nuclear and ballistic programs, which made great progress under Kim Jong-un.

And North Korea is prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions from developing its nuclear or ballistic arsenal, but it does not care about this ban, which has brought it back with multiple international sanctions.

In 2017, the UN Security Council, at the initiative of the administration of US President Donald Trump, issued three resolutions imposing severe economic sanctions on Pyongyang after it conducted a nuclear and missile tests.

North Korea has not yet shown any willingness to give up its arsenal, which it says it needs to defend itself against any attack by Washington, Seoul’s ally, which deploys in South Korea about 28,500 soldiers to protect it from its northern neighbor.

And talks on the nuclear file between North Korea and the United States have been suspended since the collapse of a summit held in Hanoi in 2019 between Kim and US President Donald Trump at the time, against the backdrop of the concessions required from Pyongyang in exchange for easing sanctions.