Between the two goals he kills Cagliari, Toro has missed another penalty and then responded to the chorus of encouragement from the Curva. On the field despite the warning, he had never scored for 4 games in a row

Lautaro Martinez did not miss anything. The night of Inter overtaking against Milan at the top of the standings bears the signature of the man who, with that wrong penalty in the derby, postponed the scoring on his cousins. And even on the night when Inter paved Cagliari, Toro let himself be hypnotized by the spot. Before and after, however, he dragged his own and with the brace to his favorite victim he reached double figures in the top scorers and also established a personal best. In fact, he had never scored for four consecutive league games. A total match, also seasoned with a warning and an apology to the fans when, at the beginning of the second half, the Curva dedicated a chorus of encouragement to him.

Turn with Naples – After the long fast between October and mid-November (last goal from action, on 25 September at Atalanta, before the penalty against Sassuolo), the decisive goal against Napoli uncapped Toro like a crodino. After the diagonal to mock Ospina, the penalties converted against Venice and Spezia have arrived. At the Olimpico against Roma Lautaro did not even have to enter, having his teammates closed the practice already in the first half. Now the double against Cagliari, first with a real bomber (the eleventh goal of the Nerazzurri, top of the class also in the goals from inactive ball, 14, of which 6 from corner) and then with a magic that confirms it completeness. On the launch of Barella – the former who redeemed the Madrid red with two splendid assists – Martinez burned Godin before checking from the shoulder and mocking Cragno with a great touch. Revenge for that wrong penalty (good goalkeeper anyway, best for posting Cagliari) at the end of the first half. A Lautaro that Inzaghi confirmed at the end of the match as a penalty shooter and who remained on the pitch in the second half despite the warning taken after the first goal for an entry with too much impetus.

And in Europe … – Like Barella, Lautaro too hadn’t been up to par at the Bernabeu and in February he will be called to redeem some numbers that don’t smile at him in the Champions League. In fact, in Europe he has not scored since 3 November 2020, a fast of 9 races despite the opportunities certainly not lacking. Tomorrow at 12 in Nyon there will be the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League. Inter are risking teams (Liverpool, City and Bayern) that Inzaghi himself described as “almost unplayable”. But with a Lautaro like this, dreaming is not a crime.

