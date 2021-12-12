The moment of crisis that Barcelona is going through produced a scene of tension at the start of the Pamplona game. A group of fans gathered around the stadium to show their outrage at the new setback. One of them rebuked and insulted Joan Laporta, Barça president, as they captured the cameras of TV3. As you can see in the video on Catalan regional television, this follower repeatedly yelled “thief, more than thief” at him. Laporta did not hold back and responded to the insults with another insult. “Son of a bitch,” he snapped. The unfortunate episode did not pass over.