Minnesota defeated Montreal in the NHL match, Russian forward Kaprizov scored a double

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season game. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting ended with a score of 4:1 in favor of the hosts of the site. The Russian striker Kirill Kaprizov helped Minnesota win the victory, the 25-year-old hockey player scored a double. He was recognized as the second star of the match. Mason Shaw and Mat Baldy also scored goals.

This season, Kaprizov has played ten games in the regular season. He has eight goals and five assists to his credit.

Kaprizov is an Olympic champion in the Russian team. In 2019, he won the Gagarin Cup with CSKA. In 2020, he made his debut in the NHL and was recognized as the best rookie at the end of the 2020/2021 season.