The Águilas de Mexicali defeated Cañeros de Los Mochis 3-2 on Tuesday night in the first game of the series that takes place at the Chevron stadium in this city.

It was the Águilas de Mexicali who took the lead in the game with their first run in the second inning.

After dominating Coco Montes for the first out, first baseman Yoaner Negrín hit Xorge Carrillo, then walks Kevin Zamudio.

Negrín puts his arm in and dominates Bernardo Heras with a grounder to intermediate and when the saving double play was sought, shortstop Marco Jaime makes a bad shot at initial and in the error, Carrillo goes down to the register for 1- 0 for borders.

The greens took the lead on the board with a couple of runs in the fourth inning.

After one out, Yasmany Tomás connects his first hit of the game and then the figure of Érick Meza appears who connects a four-cornered shot across the right field to drive in the pair of runs that gave the Greens a 2-1 lead.

It was in the sixth inning that the visitors evened the cards 2-2.

After striking out Kevin Zamudio, Bernardo Heras receives a walk, Antony Giansanti connects with a hit, imitated by Leo Heras serving the table for Reynaldo Rodríguez who with a deep hit to the central field of sacrifice makes Heras score for the tie on the board.

The Mexicali Eagles scored their third run in the eighth inning off American Scott Schebler’s sacrifice fly, leading pinch-runner Luis Santos to the register.

Yoaner Negrín started for the Los Mochis Cañeros in a four-inning job with one run, two hits, three walks and two strikeouts, followed by Erubiel Armenta, José Quezada, Adrián Hernández, José Luna and the defeated Freddy Quintero.

Thomas Melgarejo opened for the frontiersmen, with replacements by Mario Jiménez, Manuel Valdez, Nick Gardewein, the winner Seth Blair closing Jake Sánchez with his sixth save of the campaign.