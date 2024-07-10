Double Dragon Will Return in 2025 with a 3D Remake from Arc System Works: the Japanese studio announced this in the latest issue of Famitsu magazine, revealing that the game will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
According to statements provided by the studio, the new game will resume the mechanics and atmospheres of classic scrolling beat ’em upsbut with an updated control system and modern difficulty adjustment options.
Thanks to the great experience of Arc System Works, moreover, characters such as Jimmy Lee, Billy Lee, Roper, Abobo and others will appear on the screen with a stylish 3D design along the lines of other productions by the Japanese team.
Beyond the release date, the platforms it will be released on and these few details, however, There is no further information and even the name of the game itself is shrouded in mystery for now: will it simply be called Double Dragon?
An important relaunch
As you may recall, in 2015 Arc System Works acquired the rights to Double Dragon and since then has begun to develop a series of projects aimed at relaunching historic intellectual property created by Technos Japan.
Among these are various collections which re-propose the classic episodes with an adapted resolution and new options, for example for the cooperative mode, as well as the reinterpretation we talked about some time ago in the review of Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons.
Arc System Works’ experience and well-known skills will certainly open the doors to a grand return for brothers Jimmy and Billy.
