Double Dragon Will Return in 2025 with a 3D Remake from Arc System Works: the Japanese studio announced this in the latest issue of Famitsu magazine, revealing that the game will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

According to statements provided by the studio, the new game will resume the mechanics and atmospheres of classic scrolling beat ’em upsbut with an updated control system and modern difficulty adjustment options.

Thanks to the great experience of Arc System Works, moreover, characters such as Jimmy Lee, Billy Lee, Roper, Abobo and others will appear on the screen with a stylish 3D design along the lines of other productions by the Japanese team.

Beyond the release date, the platforms it will be released on and these few details, however, There is no further information and even the name of the game itself is shrouded in mystery for now: will it simply be called Double Dragon?