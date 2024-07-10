If you need to replace your old smartphone with a newer and more up-to-date model, you are in the right place: in anticipation of Prime Day, in fact, Amazon offers you iPhone 15 on offer at all-time low with the 23% off compared to the original list price, allowing you to save a good 230 euros. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box below.
In its Blue coloriPhone 15 is available on Amazon at only 749 eurosagainst the 979 euros of the original suggested price by Apple. The smartphone is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Amazon Prime service for free home delivery in just one working day.
Why buy iPhone 15
One of the main new features of iPhone 15 is certainly the Dynamic Islandwhich lets you have a window into all your favorite apps, at any time. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch diagonal displaylarge enough to allow you to enjoy excellent viewing of streaming movies and TV series, especially when you are on the go.
The real beating heart of the iPhone 15 is represented by the A16 Bionic chipwhich guarantees you good performance to launch any type of app without encountering the slightest hesitation or hesitation. Thanks to the 48 megapixel main camera you will be able to take suggestive shots of your favourite panoramas, wherever you are and in any light condition, accompanied by the presence of the 2x telephoto lens.
