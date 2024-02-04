













It is necessary to point out that the selected anime are not 100% romance, but for the most part have other elements incorporated, such as stories that mix student life or comedy, which is quite common.

This is why we are also talking about romantic comedies in the Crunchyroll selection. In total there are almost 20 anime and most of them are productions that correspond to the current decade.

However, there are also others that come from the past. Those are the cases of lovely complex (2007), Ouran High School Host Club (2006) and Kimi ni Todoke (2009), which continue to be among the favorites of animated romance fans.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

The list of romantic anime that can be seen for free on Crunchyroll is the following and are ideal for a good 'marathon':

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You

Our Dating Story: The Inexperienced You and the Inexperienced Me

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Horimiya

Fruit Basket

My Dress-Up Darling

My Love Story!

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion

Sasaki and Miyano

Yona of the Dawn

Tsuredure Children

Snow White with the Red Hair

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

lovely complex

Ouran High School Host Club

Kimi ni Todoke

It is necessary to note that it will only be during February that these anime will be available for free on Crunchyroll. Likewise, they can be seen but from time to time advertisements will appear.

Fountain: CloverWorks.

In any case, it is a good way to immerse yourself in romance and there will be no shortage of those who appreciate this gesture from the company. Many romance series come to this service but not all of them manage to stand out and continue to attract the attention of the audience over the years.

