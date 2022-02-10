On the freeway Mexico-Puebla were produced two car accidentswhich caused different effects on mobility.

The incidents were recorded in the municipality of ChalcoState of Mexico, bound for the capital of the country.

The first occurred from a truck that was transporting construction materials, which overturned at kilometer 30, bound for Mexico City.

Given the fact, partitions were left on the asphalt, so staff works to remove them and speed up traffic on the stretch.

Near the same site, a cannon of seven vehicles, a trailer and a public transport unit were impacted.

People traveling in the passenger unit were slightly injured. No other injuries are reported from the incident.

Read more: Police release kidnapped driver and recover stolen trailer in Ecatepec; 2 arrested

In the respective events, emergency and security services went to the scene of the accidents to carry out the corresponding work.

Weather Edomex for this Thursday, February 10

According to information from the National Weather Service (NMS) there will be a very cold to cold environment with possible frosts in various locations of the Mexico state.

The temperatures predicted by the agency will be: 6 to 8 degrees Celsius as minimum and 22 to 24 degrees as maximum.