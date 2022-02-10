Lightning lights up the sky over the Oder-Spree district in Jacobsdorf, Germany. PATRICK PLEUL

Lightning injury, as we call it in medicine, is a discharge of an atmospheric electrical current in the context of a storm. Its characteristics are its speed, since it only lasts a few milliseconds, its power, up to 10 million volts, and a very high temperature, up to 8,000 °C. And these characteristics explain what we find in people to whom it reaches. The first thing I have to tell you is that it can cause many injuries of varying severity depending on the location. Although it should also be clarified that it is a very rare pathology. I have been in the ICU for more than 15 years and I have only seen him once. It is true that in some places the incidence is higher, as, for example, in the United States, where there are about 1,000 cases each year (especially in Florida), and there are also many cases in India. But in Europe it is very rare, about 10 or 15 people each year.

More information

As for the injuries that occur, the first thing is the impact. the enormous power can cause severe trauma. This trauma can occur in two ways: the lightning can fall directly on the person or it can also fall on the ground near him, and, in this case, as the lightning enters through the feet, the injuries occur from the bottom up. That intense blow, wherever it comes from, the first thing it can cause is polytrauma and we could find fractures in any of the bones in the body. In addition, burns also occur. Although we might think that the logical thing is that we find deep and very serious burns, the truth is that this is not the case because, although the temperature is very high, the contact of the lightning with the body is so brief that there is no time for burns to occur. deep (which we only see in 5% of patients). Typically, if there are burns, they are superficial. And those burns occur right where the lightning struck.

Other common injuries are caused by metallization. If the affected person wears any metallic object such as earrings, rings, bracelets, etc., the beam causes them to embed themselves in the skin. And finally, the most important part is the organ injuries. Between 25 and 30% of people who are struck by lightning die instantly because their hearts stop. It is interesting to know that, for example, in a triage after a plane crash, people in cardiac arrest do not undergo cardiopulmonary resuscitation because you know that they will not survive (the arrest is due to serious internal traumatic injuries), but , with a person who has been struck by lightning, it is the other way around. When you find yourself in cardiac arrest due to lightning, you have to resuscitate and, furthermore, for longer than usual, which is around 30 or 40 minutes. What has been seen is that these people are more likely to get ahead, because, in reality, the cardiac arrest was not due to a structural failure of the heart, but to the electrical current that has stopped it.

Lightning strikes can also affect the brain. Patients to whom it has happened many times arrive in a coma and with memory disturbances that can last for many days. Paralysis also frequently occurs, but these are temporary because they are not due to structural failure either, but rather to the enormous spasm of the muscles in the limbs when the beam strikes the body. This muscle spasm also releases certain substances that can accumulate in the kidneys, so it is also common to see kidney failure in these patients that occurs in the medium or long term.

And, finally, we must not forget the affectation in the organs of the senses. Rupture of the eardrums is very common, and up to 80% of people who have been struck by lightning suffer. And, at the ophthalmic level, these patients must be warned that they are at high risk of suffering from cataracts in their eyes, although not at the time of the lightning strike, but months or even years later.

Begoña Zalba Etayo She is head of the Multipurpose Unit of the ICU of the Lozano Blesa University Clinical Hospital in Zaragoza.

Question sent via email byPaula Garcia

Coordination and drafting:victory bull

We respond is a weekly scientific consultancy, sponsored by the Dr. Antoni Esteve Foundation and the L’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’ program, which answers readers’ questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, members of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), who answer these questions. Send your questions tousrespondemos@gmail.comor on Twitter #nosotrasrespondemos.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.