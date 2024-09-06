Looking to 2025

The first Free Practice sessions of the French Round kicked off the eighth round of the Superbike World Championship, the first of the last five on the calendar. An inevitably delicate moment of the season not only for the developments of the world standings, but which also coincides with the possible closure of various negotiations in the Drivers’ Market. A concrete example of this is the recent renewal of Alvaro Bautista’s contract with Ducati, but this official announcement could be followed by others.

Iannone’s projects

One of these sees another potential protagonist with a view to 2025 Andrea Iannonewho after serving his disqualification has started a new chapter in his career in Superbike. In a statement to the championship’s official channels, the rider from Abruzzo has indicated that he wants to carefully evaluate every possible option to fight for the world title in the coming years, taking into consideration the possibility of continuing with his current team, GoEleven, or taking other paths: among these, the Yamaha.

The drivers for next season

It is important to point out that the official team of the Japanese manufacturer will still be able to count on Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli, unlike the duo GYTR GRT Yamaha composed Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerterboth of which have expiring contracts. Coincidences that almost automatically trigger a question: will Iannone really be able to be part of Yamaha’s projects?

Dosoli does not close the doors

A partial confirmation came from Andrea DosoliYamaha Motorsport Manager: “As I think I already stated in Portimao, we would like to continue with the current driver pairing – he explained to the Superbike microphones at Magny-Cours – That said, it is up to me to evaluate all the available opportunities and whenever there is a driver with high potential I have to consider him and put him on the list. Iannone is part of the list, like others“.