The versions PS4 and Xbox One of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor now have a exit date : The September 17, 2024 .

It’s not the first time it happens, but it’s certainly something special. A current-generation game is now coming to the old generation, with a “reverse” conversion operation. We’re talking about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor the action game based on Star Wars developed by Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS4 and Xbox One Version Details

The Star Wars game will soon be available for pre-order on PS4 and Xbox One to receive the “Hermit” cosmetic item (inspired by Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi), the “Hermit” lightsaber set, and the “Combustion” blaster set. The price of the game is €49.99. Electronic Arts promises that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been optimized to run seamlessly on both older-gen consoles.

Furthermore, the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is about to receive an update. In the coming weeks there will be a series of improvements, related to both performance and command management and more.

Let’s remember that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor puts us back in the shoes of Cal Kestis protagonist of the first video game (Fallen Order). Now he is no longer a Padawan in search of guidance but an experienced and strong Jedi. The clash with the Empire is obviously not over yet and Cal will have to ally himself with new and old friends.

The video game offers the same open-map action game structurefeaturing a mix of lightsaber combat and force-based combat, with various improvements and additions, such as larger areas and new battle styles (including one with a blaster).

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S April 28, 2023.

Still talking about Star Wars video games, the next game to be released is Star Wars Outlaws.