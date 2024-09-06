Israel intensifies its incursion into the West Bank and bombs Gaza’s “humanitarian zone”

The Israeli army has been carrying out a powerful incursion in the north of the occupied West Bank for the ninth consecutive day, which has left at least 36 dead and a trail of destruction, while in the devastated Strip it has bombed two points in the “humanitarian zone” causing five deaths. The towns of Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas, all in the northern West Bank and historic strongholds of Palestinian militias, have been the target of a large-scale “anti-terrorist operation” by Israeli troops since August 28, when they stormed the area with numerous troops, tanks and armored bulldozers and even explosive drones.

In total, airstrikes and hand-to-hand fighting between soldiers and militants have killed 36 people, including eight children and two elderly people, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry, which governs shrinking parts of the West Bank. Some 140 people have been injured, while residents are practically unable to leave their homes for fear of being hit by bullets.

This morning, five Palestinians were killed when an Israeli drone attacked the vehicle in which they were travelling in the Fara refugee camp in Tubas. Among the victims was Mohammed Zubeidi, leader of the Jenin Brigade – which brings together militants from different movements – and son of Zakaria Zubeidi, a historic resistance leader who stood out during the Second Intifada (2000-2005) and was a member of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, part of the armed wing of the secular Fatah party. Hours earlier, also in Fara, Israeli troops shot dead a 16-year-old boy and removed his body from the refugee camp with a bulldozer, preventing ambulances from accessing it, according to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa. (EFE)