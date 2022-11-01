BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Marvelous have released the launch trailer for DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom. The software houses have also announced that the first additional content package will also be released simultaneously with the launch of the game. The “DLC Pack # 1: Winter Life”Will add a set of five costumes for Nobita and the other protagonists of the game, eight unpublished pieces of furniture and an additional story focused on the ciusky “Santa Chimney“.

Before leaving you to the trailers I remind you that DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom will be available worldwide starting from 2 November on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom – Launch Trailer

DLC Pack # 1

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, Marvelous Street Gematsu