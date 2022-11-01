One hundred against a thousand to manage two machines. The ratio is one to ten, but this is not surprising. These numbers are the expression of two very different faces of the same company: Ferrari. Gestione Sportiva is the heart where the F1-75s are born, while the 499P is the result of the involvement of all the resources that gravitate around the Cavallino, in a synergy that rewards a brand that, despite being always projected into the future, is capable of rediscovering the their origins.

The Scuderia after 50 years rediscovers the double soul that distinguished it from its origins: Formula 1 and Prototypes. A knot that was dissolved in 1973, half a century ago, due to the obligation to make a choice: King Enzo did not have sufficient resources to launch two programs and had to choose. The single-seaters won the challenge and the 312PB went to the attic.

Ferrari 499P and 312PB: separated for 50 years Photo by: Francesco Corghi

Now the time has come for redemption: with the launch of the Hypercars, the new queens of Endurance, the endurance championship has attracted ten manufacturers who will battle in 2023 between WEC and IMSA and Ferrari could not stay out of the game. He chose the stage of the FIA ​​championship to begin with. And he returns to the scene with only one goal: to win.

Never before have so many factory manufacturers appeared at the endurance world championship. FIA and ACO are not doing enough to give fans the uniqueness of a championship that is unprecedented in the history of motoring. Seeing 10 Constructors in the GPs is probably the never confessed dream of Stefano Domenicali, F1 president and CEO. A difficult operation to carry out, in the knowledge that only one wins and all the others lose, so it will be taken into account that someone will be lost along the way.

The Ferrari 499P enters the party room set up at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola Photo by: Francesco Corghi

Not the Ferrari that enters the challenge with the charge of those who want to be the protagonist immediately. The 499P is the latest arrival and could pay a pledge in front of those who have been able to work with more time: Ferdinando Cannizzo, technical director of Competizioni GT, has clear ideas: “At Sebring in the debut race, it will not be enough for us to aim for the podium , Ferrari sets out to look higher ”.

The ideas are very clear, as are the plans. Two official cars in the first year, which will be joined by customer teams from 2024. And two 499Ps in camouflage livery ran in parallel after the first test. Antonello Coletta, head of the program, wanted to dedicate one machine to the development of reliability and the other to the search for performance to halve the growth times, collecting more than 12,000 kilometers of tests.

Ferrari 499P Photo by: Ferrari

The project is all Ferrari, but makes use of fundamental collaborations, such as Dallara for the carbon frame. The engine is the 120-degree V-6 cylinder with the monobloc deriving from that of the 296 GT3, but it has been completely redone and has become load-bearing to be mounted in a central position and coupled to a sequential gearbox with seven gears.

The two turbos have been housed inside the banks: the power will be 500 kW (680 hp), while the hybrid system located in the front train will be able to recover 200 kW by exploiting the specific differential and the transmission at a ratio that will transform the 499P in an all-wheel drive prototype: the red will work in 4WD mode only when it exceeds the minimum speed set by the FIA: it was supposed to be 120 km / h, but has already climbed around 140 km / h.

Ferrari Hypercar 499P on track during the Ferrari Show Photo by: Davide Cavazza

The battery will work with a voltage of 900 volts: it has been placed behind the rider’s shoulders under the tank in the most protected position from shocks. The “briefcase” is the same used in F1 and in this specific field Ferrari can take advantage of the experience gained in the GPs. A great advantage because the Hypercar will be able to make use of a very advanced technology, which has already overcome all reliability constraints, while others are working only to find values ​​that are already acquired in Maranello.

The aerodynamic shapes are the union between the lines dictated by the Style Center directed by Flavio Manzoni and the needs that emerged from the work in the gallery, the same plant where the F1 cars are born. And the Cannizzo staff inherited the Moog “spider”, that is to say the simulator that they used in Maranello to develop the single-seaters until last year. Facilities, as those who know say, of the highest level that allow you to push experimentation in less conservative directions.

Ferrari 499P Photo by: Ferrari

The front motogenerator can only be activated by a certain speed (150 km / h?) Which has not yet been defined by regulation: the 200 kW of energy will never be fully cumulative with the power of the thermal engine, since the maximum total will be just 500 kW.

It becomes evident, then, that performance will derive from two main factors: the efficiency of the systems that will have to communicate with each other with complex electronic strategies and the durability of the Michelin tires. The French manufacturer deliberates two compounds and two tire sizes that must be suitable for everyone: some cars will choose the square solution with four identical 310 mm tires, while others, such as Ferrari, will choose the narrower 290 mm front.

Ferrari 499P LMH Photo by: Ferrari

The predictive aspect of simulation work will become fundamental in performance management: the Brembo braking system, created specifically for this car, will have to communicate with the brake-by-wire to ensure maximum recovery of energy released on the front axle. , taking into account that the front braking will be the one with a greater distribution for the right balance.

The aero concept of the car is very clear: the downforce must essentially be produced by the car body and, therefore, from the bottom, limiting the openings on the surface of the beautiful and streamlined body. In the rear there is the biplane aileron that dialogues with another intermediate profile which is the cantilevered extension of the fenders, because the exhausts located on the sides of the showy vertical drift, can help improve the efficiency of the rear end with a blowing effect. that Ferrari knows very well.

Ferrari 499P LMH Photo by: AG Photo / Manganaro

But what is surprising is the bottom characterized by two showy extractors: the front one that goes far beyond the idea of ​​splitter, because it has the task of generating the downforce for the front train and the rear one that offers a loudspeaker with a large megaphone at the rear. expansion resulting from a sophisticatedly low belt line thanks to the adoption of the engine with the V open by 120 degrees which allowed a center of gravity shifted downwards to the advantage of good driveability and reactivity in transients.

The bottom body that encloses the mechanics has the shape of the hull of a boat, revealing the accuracy of the design to have the cleanest possible flow pattern. It is appreciable that there are no air intakes in the bellies for cooling the radiators and exchangers, a sign that a great deal of work has been done to draw the necessary flow in the lower part of the car.

Ferrari 499P Photo by: Ferrari

The aerodynamics has also been designed to extract the heat produced in the passenger compartment: behind the doors there are two vents that will be very useful in delaying the use of the air conditioner (which takes away power) until the temperatures required by the regulation are touched. . Details that can make the difference in the key moments of a race.

The 499P has a sort of carbon “backbone” that accompanies the center line of the car and in general every corner of the car is an opportunity to introduce the required vertical stabilizers, thanks to which it is possible to have more sinuous and drawn shapes. advantage of aerodynamic efficiency and maximum straight-line speeds (do not miss even what is on the rear-view mirrors).

Ferrari 499P LMH Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Obviously, at a glance, the tripartite airbox on the roof, useful for guaranteeing power to the engine and systems, does not escape. In reality, this Ferrari hides other very interesting contents that Antonello Coletta’s staff want to keep hidden until homologation which should take place before the end of the year.

Each car will have to go to the Sauber wind tunnel in Hinwil to undergo all the inspections required by the regulations: only then will we see the first configuration of the 499P racing….