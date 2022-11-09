Trump organized a party on Tuesday night at his private club in Mar-a-Lago. The idea was to celebrate the red tide, the overwhelming Republican advance that would deliver a “humiliating defeat” to the Democrats in the main institutions of the nation. Trump barely spoke during the meeting. He retreated to the chairman’s table and watched the vote count on a television set to Fox. Not a bravado, not a resounding “we got it.” He told the summoned journalists that he found the electoral development “quite interesting” and later called the candidates of his party who won seats in the Senate, Congress or state governments to congratulate them.

To all? No, Ron DeSantis, the re-elected governor of Florida and leading man of the Republican election night, was missing. The politician who began his career as a representative in Congress in 2012 has emerged stronger from the midterm elections after a quick and overwhelming success at the polls. He has not hidden that one of his wishes is to stand in the 2024 presidential elections and there are already many experts who believe that he will take advantage of this opportunity to consolidate his candidacy. In other words, a serious rival has emerged for Trump.

And it’s predictable that if you didn’t like the idea before Tuesday, now it will probably anger you. In fact, on the same election day, the former president held an interview with Fox News where he assured that if he ran for the presidential elections, DeSantis “would be making a mistake. The base of the voters would not like it », he added with no clairvoyance hours before the victory of the governor of Florida. With his particular toxic monologue, Trump went so far as to suggest that his presence in a Republican primary could be used by someone to spread damaging reports about DeSantis.

The only thing clear is that the tycoon does not seem to have met his expectations. He trusted that immense red tide in which he would surf until the next day 15, when he will predictably announce that he will run for the presidential elections in 2024. His problem is that many of his sponsors in the recently held elections have fallen short of expectations . or outside institutions.

consolation and ridicule



While the former president has drawn consolation from victories like JD Vance’s in Ohio, he suffers the derision of seeing how the decisive Pennsylvania Senate seat has slipped away from his trusted challenger Mehmet Oz. And that Democrat Josh Shapiro has also won the governorship of the state from Doug Mastriano, a former Army colonel who has vigorously defended the theory according to which Trump lost the White House in 2020 due to a fraud orchestrated by the Democrats.

Perhaps now it’s up to Trump to get to next Tuesday by rowing and with the DeSantis hangover against him. A frustration for any claim to return to the political front line triumphant and boosted by the success of their own. Given his temperamental character, no one knows how the canapés ended up at Mar-a-Lago.

But there is evidence that the finally red swell can cause headaches. One of his former advisers, Sarah Matthews, said Wednesday that the election results “are the best indicator” that Trump should forget about the presidential race. “I think last night is the best indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican candidate in 2024,” said Matthews, who blamed him for having lost “seats that the party could have won” for his decision to “boost candidates poor quality. Trump is not a winner and the quality of the candidates matters,” she concluded.