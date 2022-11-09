Publisher Ysbryd Games and Panstasz have announced that World of Horror is finally ready to exit early access and arrive in its full version on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, Microsoft Store and Itch.io. The launch is scheduled forsummer of 2023. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, unveiled at Nintendo’s November Indie World.

World of Horror was released in early access on Steam on February 20, 2020. It is a peculiar graphic adventure and horror RPG created with the help of Microsoft Paintwith a visual and narrative style inspired by the classics of HP Lovecraft and Junji Ito.

The game is set in a Japanese city full of mysteries and we will have to impersonate multiple characters to solve various mysteries generated in a random way, each represented therefore by a story in its own right with unpredictable outcomes.

If you are curious, on our pages you will find the review of the early access version of World of Horror, in which Simone Pettine states:

“If you love the atmosphere of Lovecraft and Junji Ito, World of Horror is a title that must be purchased. If you are nostalgic for the first adventures on Macintosh PC, those based on exploration and phrases to read that summarize the unfolding of the story, World of Horror It’s a must-buy title. If you love old school 1-bit graphics and old-time chiptune soundtrack, World of Horror is a must-buy title. If you like detective mixing with a combat system sufficiently strategic and with a general RPG component, World of Horror is a title that must be purchased. If the difficulty level does not scare you, and you love to delve into Japan horror and the abyss of cosmic madness … okay, you understand. And if you are still not convinced, go and retrieve some videos. Because yes, World of Horror is a title that must be purchased. “