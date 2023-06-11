The candidate for the Republican nomination made his first public appearance since the federal indictment was filed over the documents found in his Mar-a-Lago mansion. During a party convention, the tycoon verbally accused President Joe Biden of launching a campaign against him. “It will go down on record as one of the most horrible abuses of power in the history of our country,” he launched.

A Republican rally in Georgia was the scene of Donald Trump’s first appearance after prosecutors unveiled a 37-count indictment last Friday for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021 and that they were at his residence in Florida.

This Saturday, June 10, the magnate used a campaign event to launch accusations against the Joe Biden administration and accuse it of mounting a sequence of attacks through the Department of Justice to boycott his return to the US presidency.

Without evidence, Trump took aim at prosecutors, alleging that the current head of state pushed the charges to undermine the chances of his main political opponent.

“The ridiculous and baseless accusation against me by the Biden administration’s armed department of injustice will go down as one of the most horrifying abuses of power in the history of our country,” he said.

The authorities, in their 49-page text, detailed that Trump -allegedly- shared classified information with unauthorized personnel and that he has made efforts to obstruct the recovery of the documents, which include articles on the US nuclear program and internal weak points.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican Party convention in Columbus, Georgia, USA on June 10, 2023. © Reuters / Megan Varner

“This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice,” added the Republican. However, there is no apparent evidence to justify the complaints launched by the candidate for the nomination for the 2024 presidential elections.

The Justice Department stressed that its decisions on investigations are not governed by partisan politics; while Biden has stated that she will not meddle in any investigation against Trump.

The accusations against the leading Republican candidate are shaping up to be a central issue in the internal party dispute. The other applicants of the bloc have also targeted the justice agencies.

That Trump’s Republican opponents have come out to support his version of persecution shows that they do not want to go against his large mass of voters, who are equivalent to around 30% of the electorate.

Trump reaffirmed that the consequences of these causes will be similar to those that happened in previous cases, when popularity in the polls rose even more.

The Republican leader is expected to appear in a Miami court next Tuesday. Federal proceedings against a former president have no precedent in the United States.

With Reuters and EFE