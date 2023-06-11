Her nephew, Muhammad Tawfiq Wasef, wrote on his Facebook page, “My dear aunt, the able media figure, Faiza Wasef … stay for God.”

A large number of media professionals, writers and artists mourned her on social media, including journalist Mahmoud Saad, writer Yousry Al-Fakharani, head of dramatic content at the United Media Services Company, and scriptwriter Abdel Rahim Kamal.

The deceased graduated from the Department of Psychology at the Faculty of Arts, Cairo University, and obtained a Bachelor’s degree from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, before joining the Voice of the Arabs radio station in 1963, then moving to television.

For about 36 years, I presented the “My Life” program, which dealt with various social problems that viewers sent by mail, then actors embodied in a dramatic form, before intellectuals, clerics, psychiatrists and legal experts commented on it.