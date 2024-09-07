Dominican Republic | The Dominican Republic is open to the idea of ​​normalizing relations with Haiti

Dominican Republic|According to the president of the Dominican Republic, normalization requires an improvement in the security situation in Haiti.

In the Caribbean president of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader is open to the idea of ​​normalizing relations with neighboring Haiti. However, he made it clear that the restoration of relations and the opening of the airspace between the countries requires an improvement in the security situation in Haiti.

Abinader was told about it by the US Secretary of State To Antony Blinkenwho arrived for a visit to the Dominican Republic after first visiting Haiti.

“Our intention is to try to normalize relations as much as possible, but at the same time always respect the safety of the Dominicans,” Abinader said, speaking at a joint press conference between the two.

Western the situation in Haiti, the poorest country in the hemisphere, has been chaotic in recent years. The criminal gangs that terrorized the country have taken over 80 percent of the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

In May, Abinader was elected for a further four-year term as president of the Dominican Republic. It is estimated that the background of Abinader’s continued season is partly his strong attitude towards Haiti. The Dominican Republic and Haiti are the only countries on the Caribbean island of Hispaniola. Relations between the neighbors have been tense for a long time.

During Abinader’s reign, the construction of a 164-kilometer-long wall on the border between the two countries has been started. In addition, last year more than 250,000 Haitians were deported back to their homeland, and the human rights organization Amnesty has accused the Dominican Republic of racism.