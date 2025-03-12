The once Languaraz Rodrigo Duterte was limited today to launching exánimes questions. «What is the law [que he vulnerado] And what is the crime I have committed? What is the legal basis for me to be here now, since I have been brought against my will? The former Filipino president Bisbiseba acodado in a comfortable armchair at the Villamor Air Base in Pásay. There he has been transferred on Wednesday after his arrest, accused by the International Criminal Court of Crimes against Humanity for his “War on Drugs”, a campaign that left thousands of extrajudicial executions. His little daughter, Verónica, has shared the videos on her Instagram account throughout the afternoon. The last images showed him lying down, apparently stamping with his eyes closed and receiving oxygen through a nasal cannula, a scene that he intended to show the health problems of an almost octogenarian. “The father’s medical attention is denied to my father,” said the text of the publication. «They have confined here and do not allow us to take him to the hospital. It is weaker with every minute that passes ». Time, or circumstances, seem to twist the will of a man who never wanted to be weak. Duterte grew in the city of Davao, on the island of Mindanao, and there began his political career thanks to the privileged position of his family. Since the end of the eighties, almost absolute hegemony began in the third largest city in the Philippines, whose mayor’s office held for a total of 22 years. Since 2001 the position has remained under exclusive control of the clan, in turn between Rodrigo himself, his eldest daughter – current vice president of the country – or her son Sebastián, who today maintains it. I notic Populist faced the elites – to which he actually belonged – with a very hard speech in security, particularly against drugs. “All of you who like drugs, sons of a bitch, really that I will kill you,” he proclaimed during the 2016 presidential elections campaign, in which he was clearly imposed. Hitler massacred three million Jews [sic; en realidad fueron seis]. Now there are three million drug addicts [en Filipinas]. He would be delighted to massacre them, ”he said shortly after, already as head of state. Retoric and reality were quiet years. In the presentation of his candidacy he raised against the Pope for the traffic jams in Manila during his official visit. «We take five hours from the hotel to the airport. I asked why it was. They told me it was the Pope. I wanted to call him and say: “Pope, son of a bitch, get home, don’t visit us again,” he said. No one was safe from their anger, not even the Catholic Church in the middle of the electoral campaign in the third country with more faithful in the world – about 85 million people or 80% of the population – because Duterte’s charm resided in force. The arrival to power did not placate its rhetoric, but quite the opposite. Months later he dedicated the same borders to the then president of the United States, Barack Obama, who had dared to criticize his bloody campaign against drug trafficking and consumption. «You must be respectful, do not set questions and statements without more. Son of a bitch, I will curse you in that forum, ”he proclaimed before a bilateral encounter planned during the Asean Summit in Lagos, in the end canceled after his insults. Duterte also challenged Obama in geopolitical matter, avoiding his traditional ally to strengthen ties with China and Russia in pursuit of an” independent foreign policy. ” On his first official visit to Beijing he greeted with a “already time to say goodbye to Washington” and fell friendly from Xi Jinping, taking an agreement to try to resolve – without success – territorial disputes in the Sea of ​​Southern China, as well as huge trade agreements. In 2018 XI returned courtesy, and a year later Duterte participated in the second forum of the new Silk route. Many convulsions after 2022 ended, the moment of his retirement according to the constitutional limit that imposes a single six -year mandate. By then its “war on drugs” had charged 6,220 lives according to official data, although according to human rights and media organizations the real figure could exceed 12,000 and even reach 30,000; baggage that on the other hand he has always defended. DuterTe then stepped to the side and his eldest daughter, Sara, assumed the vice presidency under Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son in turn of the late dictator. The agreement between both clans soon jumped through the air, partly by the family mood also present in the new leader. Sara Duterte left in May 2023 the leadership of the Lakas-CMD party, a member of the ruling coalition, evidence of the first discrepancies. The conflict became evident when in October of last year Sara Duterte charged Marcos, ensuring that “he does not know how to be president.” The president, however, paralyzed the motion of censure that the House of Representatives finalized against her. Sara, therefore, still maintains her position, although with her eye on the next presidential elections scheduled for 2028, in which she aspires to prolong her father’s legacy.

#Rodrigo #Duterte #sunset #fierce #Chabacano