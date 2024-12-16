Feijóo attacks the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death: “How lazy they are!”

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has despised the public activities planned by the Government to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of the dictator Francisco Franco in 2025. “They, to Spain with Franco, because they are already as old as him. And we, to Spain without Sánchez, which is Spain with a future. “They, with their bitterness, return to the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. How lazy they are!” he said this Monday in his last speech of the year before a slightly crowded National Executive Committee, which only two regional presidents have attended: Fernando López Miras and Alfonso Fernández Mañueco.

Sánchez assures that there are judges who “oppose” him and believes that the PP “plays with the cards marked”

Feijóo has considered Pedro Sánchez’s Government to be amortized. Again. The opposition leader has reiterated an idea that he has been muttering since, more than a year ago, the general secretary of the PSOE achieved re-election for a third term at the head of the Executive. If Feijóo anticipated a short and turbulent term, the reality of Sánchez’s endurance has forced him to change the lyrics of the litany, although he maintains the music.

The leader of the PP has told him that Spain has gone “from ungovernability to misgovernment, from pact to disagreement, from buying the investiture with everyone’s dignity and money, to a new price being set every day.” “Every time an independentist speaks, those of us who are not independent have to prepare our portfolio,” he said in his speech just at the start of the week in which the Government’s fiscal package that the PP has assumed in the Senate.

Feijóo has maintained that the Government “is not going anywhere and is no longer useful for almost anything” and has urged his people to “look forward” against “a Government that can only look back because it knows that it is already past”.

And that look “backwards” has been specified by the leader of the PP in the historical coincidence that in 2025 it will be half a century since the death of the dictator. “When they are not the regional presidents, it turns out that they are hoaxes. When the hoaxes don’t work, then it is the fault of the judges who persecute them,” he pointed out, to continue: “And if what the judges do, the hoaxes, the regional presidents or the Feijóo thing doesn’t work, If even the mantra of the right and the extreme right doesn’t work for him, then it’s Franco’s fault.”

“They can dig up Franco 100 times and they can act as nostalgic for the confrontation between Spaniards,” said the opposition leader. “But it is not going to stop the rest of us from wanting to build a future together,” he added. “That they return to Spain with Franco, that the majority of Spaniards already have hope placed in Spain without Sánchez, which is exactly the opposite. A Spain without walls, without lies, without resignation, without concessions, without selfishness, without narcissism. A Spain with principles, with solidarity, with equality, with full freedom,” he said.

Feijóo concluded: “They go to Spain with Franco, because they are already as past as him and we go to Spain without Sánchez, which is the Spain with a future. They, with their bitterness, return to the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. How lazy they are. And we with the Spaniards of today, also working for the Spaniards of tomorrow.”

Defense of the judges

Feijóo has assured that the acts announced by the Government for 2025 are intended to cover up the judicial problems that threaten Sánchez. The leader of the PP has defended the judges and his own party, after the President of the Government assured last week that there are magistrates who are “in opposition” to him and that the PP “plays with the cards marked.”

The opposition leader has assured that Sánchez “has gone from pardons and amnesties to singling out judges. From the desire for power to the panic of losing it. From giving lessons to everyone to being an example of what cannot be done.”

“The truth is that they believe that by resorting to these usual wildcards they win something,” he said, again, about Franco. “But the only thing they achieve is to make clear the level of desperation in which the Government is. It is the desperation of a Government that wanders around waiting for what Puigdemont orders. From what Junqueras orders and from what Aldama sings,” he said.

This same Monday, the businessman investigated for defrauding tens of millions from the Treasury and who has launched a battery of accusations against the Government appears before the judge. It is the first in a series of statements in court related to the Government. “Just look at how they face this week with a parade of defendants. This is the fantastic week of corruption. Or rather, the eight golden days. And notice that they are coming from a year that is difficult to overcome,” he said.

“Does he still allow himself the luxury of attacking judges?” he asked. “The truth is that I have thought about this and I don’t know, but let’s see if it is anticipating the defense against new outbreaks. Let’s see if he is the one who has the information,” he concluded.

Call for elections

Feijóo has issued a warning to his leaders, among whom there were almost no territorial barons with command in place. “There is nothing to suggest that 2025 will be a better year for Sánchez, but 2025 is going to be a very intense year for us. “Don’t tell me I’m not warning,” he said.

“I don’t know when we are going to vote,” he said. “But I do commit that, whenever it is, Spaniards can go to the polls not only with logical anger at this Government, but also with enthusiasm for the future,” he added.

The Government will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death in 2025 under the motto “Spain in freedom”



Feijóo has assured that “the polls show a PP on the rise compared to a PSOE on the decline” and has ventured that “Spain wants to say at the polls that it rejects inequality and corruption.” “A Spain that expects to be consulted, that will rebel against a president whose entourage collects accusations.” “There is a Spain that expects a change,” he concluded.