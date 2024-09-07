US looking for pilots to train Ukrainian Armed Forces to fly F-16s at airbase in Romania

A US defense contractor has been actively recruiting former US military pilots to work at an air base in Romania, writes RIA Novosti.

It is noted that the airbase also trains pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to operate F-16 fighters. Draken International has posted vacancies for an F-16 pilot instructor, mechanics, and fighter maintenance specialists on its official website. Judging by the job description, the company operates a training base for training pilots to operate F-16 fighters in Romania.

The vacancies are posted only on the American website. The portal of the European division of Draken Europe does not have these positions. Potential candidates must have at least 2,000 flight hours. In addition, they must pass a background check by the US Secret Service.

Earlier, Romania decided to cover the costs of training Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots to fly American F-16 fighters.