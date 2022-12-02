On April 14, 2014 Stefano Domenicali has resigned as Ferrari team principal, after six seasons at the top of the Gestione Sportiva. As reported by Alberto Antonini in his recent article on FormulaPassion.it, a sentence from the Imola manager was leaked at the time: “I resign so as not to give him the satisfaction of killing me“. In the meantime, eight years have passed (and three more team principals), and Matthias Binotto it would seem to have replicated the move of the current president and CEO of F1, that is, to remove the disturbance on his own initiative after having felt the lack of confidence from the top management. And precisely on the parallelism between the two situations Domenicali agreed: “I found myself in the same position many years ago under the same circumstances. I want to wish him to stay focused and believe in himself“, advised the Italian to his compatriot, who already seems to have a long list of suitors on his trail.

However, the number one of Formula 1 did not want to challenge Ferrari, his sports house for 23 long years: “I don’t want to get into the dynamics of the team, but I certainly want to wish them all the best for the future. When you’re second with Ferrari, that’s not enough“he observed to the microphones of Sky Uk. However, Domenicali is convinced that, despite the jolt at the top management of the Sport Management, the Rossa could be among the contenders for the 2023 title: “I hope they can find the right solution, because they have made a great recovery compared to two years ago. We need a competitive Ferrari and that he has a good team, strong and with equally strong riders to fight against the others. I’m sure there will be more teams ready to fight for the win. The goal and the hope is to get to the last race with a good sports fight on the track and all the premises are there. Everyone is looking forward to the first race in Bahrain“, concluded the manager from Emilia.