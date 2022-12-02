Culiacán, Sinaloa.- To commemorate the Chemist’s Daythe Sinaloa Pediatric Hospital offered this breakfast December 1st where, in addition to celebrating their chemical collaborators, they were recognized for their work and effort in favor of the health of the children of the hospital.

The Chemist’s Day It is a remarkable day for the members of the Pediatric Hospital of Sinaloa, recognizing the great work of chemists in terms of prevention, the diagnosis, prognosis and treatment of diseases for their patients, in this case, infants.

HPS authorities giving a few words of thanks to the hospital chemists.

The celebration and commemoration took place in the early hours of December 1st in a restaurant located in the center of the city, where the chemists were able to enjoy a gathering especially dedicated to them.

The authorities present were Dr. Fernando de Jesús Bodart, deputy medical director of the HPS, Dr. Pablo Antonio Ojeda, deputy medical director of the Accumulated Day and Cinthya Gabriela Torres, deputy director of auxiliary services, who gave a few words of thanks to the chemists present .

Likewise, Dr. Cinthya Torres thanked them “for the beautiful work they do” assuring that in other hospitals nationwide there is no service such as the Sinaloa Pediatric Hospital.

While Dr. Pablo Ojeda reaffirmed what Dr. Torres said, emphasizing that: “Chemists work in a very coordinated and effective way, we have been in other hospitals where there is more battle and here you put all your effort for the health of the little boy”.